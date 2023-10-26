Companies that order a moving van from Mercedes must clearly indicate that they want to move the contents, and not the entire house. Because otherwise they will accidentally receive a Mercedes Arocs SLT 4463 AS 8×6. This converted truck can tow no less than 1 million kilos. To give you a clear picture: that is as many as 2,673,796 copies of The Most Beautiful Fish in the Sea with a hard cover. If you keep all those books for yourself, you haven’t understood the moral of the story.

The Arocs is allowed to tow so much according to the type approval, but you will not easily see the truck pulling 1,000 tons on its own. This special Arocs SLT is intended for use in a train with other trucks. According to Mercedes, the truck in polonaise can tow a load of well over 1 million kilos. To give you a clear picture: that is more than 2,673,796 copies of The Most Beautiful Fish in the Sea with a hard cover.

The Mercedes’ 15.6-liter six-cylinder produces 625 hp and 3,000 Nm. The truck has a wider cabin than normal and can apparently even be driven by two people for longer work. For example, the heavy transport company Viktor Baumann transports very heavy heat exchangers and transformers. In the video below you can see how a train of trucks drags a heat exchanger up a hill.