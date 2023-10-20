Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally available. PlayStation and Sony decided to promote this important launch for PS5 in a somewhat unusual way: with a special edition cereal that is offered in 2 different presentations.

The product has caught the attention of players, since its most limited edition costs as much as a copy of the game. The reason? It includes several collectibles that will undoubtedly fascinate fans of the superhero. To the surprise of many, this cereal is already sold out and, for now, you can only get its cheapest edition.

PlayStation celebrates the debut of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a cereal

The peculiar product was possible thanks to a partnership between PlayStation and Wheaties, a very popular cereal brand in the United States. The companies offer 2 cereals with special edition boxes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In one of them we see Peter Parker and in the other Miles Morales, both with their respective suits.

This is a fairly limited product, as only 2,000 special edition boxes were produced. Now, what does this product include besides cereal? The $45 USD box offers fans a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic and a code for an exclusive digital collectible in the PlayStation Stars program.

On the other hand, the more expensive edition includes the same content plus a custom acrylic case for the cereal box. According to the details, only 500 cases were made, so it will be a rare collectible. Especially since this edition is already sold out.

The most expensive edition of the cereal is sold for $70 USD, that is, the same price as a standard copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Both cereals are sold only through the Wheaties online page. Below you can see an image of the products:

This is what Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cereal looks like

