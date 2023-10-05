The Spanish provinces that are most likely to suffer the feared super lightning strikes throughout the year, and they are quite busy areas.

If you have ever had the feeling that a lightning bolt of enormous proportions has struck near your city, you have had the right feeling since this new research places the phenomenon of super lightning bolts directly in our country.

Los super rays It is a very rare phenomenon, in fact only 1% of lightning bolts are super lightning bolts, and we are lucky in our country to have several locations where we can have the chance to glimpse these super bolts. good heavens.

According to them, super lightning strikes occur more where storm clouds are closest to the land or ocean, since they amplify their charging zone, thus creating a large surge of electrical currents.

This research was published in Advancing Earth and Spacer Science and has analyzed the locations where the strongest lightning strikes or super lightning bolts occur most frequently.

The research has been carried out by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the University of Washington, and to reach the conclusion they used data from the global lightning location network, specifically they used lightning data from 2010 to 2018.

They have located three large areas of the planet in which super rays occur most frequently.

One area is in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, another in the Mediterranean Sea and the other in the Altiplano Plateau that is located between Peru and Bolivia.

Specifically, Spain is affected by both the areas of the northeastern Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea area. In this way, places like Galicia and Cantabria could have great possibilities of receiving super rays throughout the year, and also Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

Also the entire United Kingdom, practically all of France, much of Germany and Italy, along with other regions, also have great possibilities of having super lightning strikes.

“The correlation we saw was very clear and significant, and it was very exciting to see it happening in all three regions,” said the physicist. Avichay Efraim from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to the new study.

He comments that the level of the storm cloud and its loading zone affect where super lightning strikes occur.

And these three great places that we mentioned above have short distances in elevation from where storm clouds normally form.