In Cardiff, Wales, Mark Vanstone, 59, has earned the title of owner of the oldest mobile phone in the United Kingdom. His technological relic is a Motorola 4800X, a true “brick” from the 80s that he used in his days as an engineer at the age of 25..

This almost immortal mobile phone, with a battery that barely lasts 30 minutes, as it says, has been a witness in the shadows of decades of technological advances that it has refused to join.

According to him, His weight was crazy. Despite its immensity and limited autonomy, Mark has preserved this technological treasure, which now his children find a treasure from antiquity and always ask him to take it to family parties so they can see it up close.

“At work we shared the phone, whoever was on call on the weekends had the phone,” he explains. “You put your 1.5kg cell phone on your shoulder to take it home and the battery lasted about 30 minutes,” he says.

Richard Singler

“If I remember the year I bought the phone, it was the year my daughter was born and that’s why I remember it so well, the phone was worth £1,000. It was very expensive for that time; we’ve come a long way since then,” he explains. Mark Vanstone.

Mobile Phones Direct, a traditional mobile phone sales store, upon discovering this old Motorola, revealed that it still has the same value in the old device market.

The 80s in Spain: very limited access to cell phones even if they were “bricks”

In Spain, as in many other places in the world, the evolution of mobile phones has been enormous over the decades. However, In the late 80s and early 90s, they were a rarity and a status symbol due to their high cost.

Call rates were also expensive, which was almost impossible to afford and only a few had them, mostly businessmen and professionals. As expected, their use was largely limited to voice calls, as they had no ability to send a message or access to the Internet.

At this time, analog networks were the most common, and the devices were bulky, such as Mark Vanstone’s Motorola 4800X, which is considered one of the first commercial mobile phones. They were known as “bricks” due to their size and weight, often with an extendable antenna.

As the 1980s came to a close, cell phones began to become more affordable and compact. The 90s would see the popularization of mobile phones and the beginning of the revolution in Spain and around the world.