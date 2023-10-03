loading…

Illustration of a man faking his own kidnapping in order to spend time with the woman he is having an affair with. Photo/REUTERS

SYDNEY – A man from New South Wales, Australia, faked his own kidnapping to spend time with the woman he was having an affair with.

Paul Iera (36) has been arrested by police on charges of fraud. This arrest was in response to a report from Iera’s partner.

Iera’s scheme was to send text messages to her partner, in which he posed as her “hostage taker” and claimed that she was being held hostage by a Middle Eastern man she did not know along with a $7,000 dirt bike.

A short message sent to his partner read: “Just so you know, Paul is with us. He will stay with us until morning, when he will give us his motorbike. We will not harm him.”

Not surprisingly, the Ieras reacted the same way any rational person would—by calling the police.

Police officers immediately launched an investigation and spent several days trying to find Iera.

Finally, the police team managed to track Iera in his car, where they also obtained photos of Iera with a woman who provided paid sexual services.

Subsequently, Iera was arrested and brought before a court judge, who did not mince words telling Iera that she chose to send disturbing and frightening messages to her partner so that he could spend time with another woman.

The judge went on to emphasize that anyone in their right mind would have gone to the police, and look, what happened.

“Look at yourself and your actions and start finding out who you are, or alternatively, a prison sentence is a very real option,” said the judge, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Iera faces legal repercussions for his actions. He was fined AUD16,000 for wasting police time and an additional AUD550 for the offense of possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence.

Furthermore, he was sentenced to 18 months of community service as part of a community order.

