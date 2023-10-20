There seems to be bad news for this game in Nintendo Switch. We are talking about RoboCop: Rogue City, confirmed for the hybrid console a while ago.

For now we do not have a more specific release date, but it seems that the Nintendo Switch version could have been canceled. RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter based on the iconic sci-fi franchise, may have quietly canceled its Nintendo Switch version, although no specific reason has been provided for the cancellation.

The game will be released on November 2, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s unclear if Polish developer Teyon plans to release the game on a future Nintendo console. Those interested in playing RoboCop: Rogue City will have to opt for other platforms, according to these indications.

Through Facebook, the official page of Robocop: Rogue City seems to confirm that a version for Nintendo Switch is no longer being prepared:

