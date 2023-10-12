On the occasion of the International Day of Girls, the Nerazzurri players and the swimming legend took part in the social campaign promoted by Inspiring Girls

The world of sport also celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October. The social campaign #ThisLittleGirlIsMe (This little girl is me!), promoted by Inspiring Girls, had several prominent figures among its testimonials: in addition to Pegah Moshir Pour (Italian-Iranian activist for human and digital rights), female footballers also participated of Inter Women and Federica Pellegrini, with several posts on social media. It all took place online, with posts in which individual female stories were exalted: from dreamy little girls to adult women who found a way to realize themselves.

the initiative

—

Pellegrini posted a photo of her as a child diving into the pool, for example. While the Inter account dedicated a video and then a photo. “Follow your passion, go your own way” is the slogan chosen by the Nerazzurri club. Concrete examples – those of Federica and the Inter footballers – of women who have managed to carve out their leading role in their sector, particularly in sport: according to a survey conducted by Inspiring Girls International, in collaboration with Barbie, for 77% of girls it is important to have female role models to follow. And as many as 32% of girls between the ages of 5 and 11 may be discouraged from doing a job because they don’t see enough women doing it. In this sense, the campaign was intended to act as a driving force to create confidence in the future: who better than Pellegrini and girls who manage to make a living from football to convey hope to today’s girls and boys?

