This anti-theft device protects you with a very loud acoustic signal, which scares attackers and alerts others. It is a very useful product for personal safety, and it also has an incredibly low price.

Lidl is a German supermarket chain that has become very popular in Spain and other European countries for its good quality products at affordable prices.

Among the most notable items in this store are the equivalents of perfumes and colognes, as well as the line of DIY tools and the cheap versions of Thermomix.

However, Lidl also has a wide range of anti-theft productssuch as the doormat that warns you when thieves want to enter your home, which includes a sensor, as well as an audible alarm, among other security functions.

Now, the German company has put on sale a new device from the same series, which fits in your pocket and can help you feel safer anywhere, it is a gadget that can prevent you from being robbed.

Lidl’s small anti-theft device

Lidl

It should be noted that the Easymaxx anti-theft is a small and discreet device from Lidl It can be worn on your belt, sleeve or bag. It has a very loud alarm function of approximately 110 dB that is activated with the push of a button.

It also has a flashlight and a fast or slow flashing mode. It is constructed of high-quality materials, including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, stainless steel and PVC, making it strong and durable.

Lidl

This device is not only an audible anti-theft alarm, it is also a versatile tool for your personal security. It has 3 different light modesincluding long-lasting light, fast flashing light and slow flashing light.

The Easymaxx Anti-Theft Device is another of Lidl’s viral products, which is splash-proof, so it can withstand adverse weather conditions without problems.

Regarding price and availability, this item can now be purchased in the online store, as well as in the German company’s physical stores. It costs only 11.99 eurosvery accessible for most people who want to be safer when walking on the streets.