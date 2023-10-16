Laptops continue to be a highly sought after type of equipment and Lenovo one of the most interesting brands when looking for a good model. If you are right now after hunting and capturing one, you should know that we have found in Amazon a very interesting proposal signed by the aforementioned Asian company that will most likely interest you. Look at this.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6, everything you need

We are not telling you anything new when we tell you that Lenovo is one of the companies with the largest portfolio when it comes to laptops. The brand has been able to make a good name for itself in this segment over the years and today it is a reference when someone is thinking about buying a laptop.

An interesting proposal within its catalog is the IdeaPad 3 Gen 6. This equipment has a screen of 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), a brightness of 250 nits and anti-reflective treatment so that you are always comfortable when working with it.

Inside, the firm has opted to include a processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, with a clock speed of 4.3 GHz, and 16 GB RAM. Enjoy an integrated AMD Radeon Graphics card and includes 512 GB internal storage in SSD format and eSATA interface.

Its design is simple but discreet and timeless, with a brushed gray finish (dubbed Arctic Gray) and very narrow bezels that help give a greater feeling of spaciousness to your screen. He thickness of the equipment is 19.9 mm while its featherweight stands at 1.65 kg.

Among other details of interest that you will probably like to know, is the fact that having an integrated webcam with physical shutter, which will give you more peace of mind if you don’t end up relying on it openly; or that you can change the operating mode (between Mode performance, where the CPU takes control and you get faster performance and Power Mode battery saving which increases autonomy) with the push of a button. His battery, By the way, it lasts up to 9 hours without the need for a plug.

As to connectors, It comes with an SD card reader, a USB 3.2 port (1st generation), another USB-C 3.2 (1st generation), a USB 2.0, an HDMI 1.4b connector and a headphone and microphone jack.

Enjoy Dolby Audio sound and comes without operating systemwhich you will have to install on your own.

Discount below 500 euros

If you like everything you read and would also like to buy it at a discounted price, you are in the right place. And Amazon has it right now with a discount of 14%which might not seem like much, but it helps you save you 80 euros in your purchase.

Sold and shipped by Amazon itselfyou could be releasing it this Wednesday if you place the order on time today and after having purchased it at your best price to date. Impossible to ask for more.