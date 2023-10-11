The Prime Offer Party that ends in just a few hours is leaving a large number of products at unbeatable prices. The best example of this is found in this Lenovo laptop that, for the remainder of the day, we will be able to buy with a 30% discount, reaching 579 euros. We tell you how you can get it.

The Prime Offer Party is being crazy. For many, this wave of discounts is the perfect opportunity to renew their equipment at the best price. If you were looking for a laptop, but you couldn’t decide, Amazon now makes it easier than ever. This 3rd Generation Lenovo IdeaPad drops 30% to reach 579 euros in its version with 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. A unique opportunity to get a powerful device that, without a discount, has a price of €829.

A thin, light and elegant design

Lenovo has decided to provide extra mobility to the users of this computer. With a thickness of 18.99 mm and a weight that reaches 1.65 Kg, we find the perfect laptop for all those who need a powerful device, without this translating into having to carry several kilos of weight. In addition, Lenovo has done an excellent job on its bezels, making the most of the space available for the screen, which ensures an excellent user experience.

Furthermore, regardless of whether we are working, watching a video or listening to music, the IdeaPad 3 has arrived with Dolby Audio. Which allows us to perfectly listen to all types of audiovisual content. Becoming the perfect companion both for our busiest days and when we want to take a break to enjoy our favorite titles.

Autonomy of 7.5 hours

Can you imagine a laptop that can accompany you throughout your day without having to go through the plug? With this Lenovo, you can do it. And it allows us to choose between different modes depending on the needs we have in terms of performance and power, allowing us to extend the battery life to the maximum. If we opt for Performance Mode, we will have a computer with enough patience to carry out all types of tasks.

However, if we are not working with any heavy files or programs, we can opt for Battery Saving Mode. Which will offer us excellent durability to be able to work from anywhere.

Compatibility with all types of devices

At Lenovo they know how important it is to have a computer that is compatible with any peripheral or external storage unit. In a context like the current one, dominated by hybrid work and teleworking, the greater the number of connections, the greater the capacity we will have for the correct performance of our functions.

This 3rd Generation IdeaPad arrives with a power input and an SD card reader. In addition to a USB 3.2 and a USB-C 3.2, adapting to all types of standards. In addition, as if all this were not enough, it also offers us an HDMI port, as well as a headphone and microphone jack. And finally, a USB 2.0 port.

A computer that has a more than excellent quality/price ratio at its original RRP. But with this Amazon discount it becomes one of the opportunities that we cannot miss for this Prime Offers Party.