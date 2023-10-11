In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

With an unmissable offer this Prime Day, this gaming laptop with i5 and RTX 3050Ti promises to elevate your gaming sessions to unsuspected levels.

If you are a gamer or are entering the exciting world of video games, you will know how important it is to have equipment that gives you the power and speed you need to immerse yourself in each game without worries. But not just any laptop can offer you the experience you are looking for.

This is where gaming laptops come into play, and we have news: one of the best on the market has just dropped in price thanks to Prime Day in October. We talk about the laptop Dell Gaming G15 5510 with i5 and RTX 3050Ti, which only costs 569 euros.

Dell Gaming G15 5510

The ideal companion for your gaming days

I’m talking about the Dell Gaming G15 5510. It’s one of those laptops that, from the moment you see it, you know it’s not here to play… Well, actually it is, and in what way! Its design gives it that touch of elegance that merges perfectly with the power hidden under the hood. And speaking of power…

We cannot start talking about the G15 without highlighting its graphics card, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti. This beauty is built with NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX architecture. This translates into jaw-dropping graphics, incorporating advanced technologies such as ray tracing and cutting-edge AI features.

Screen and performance: the perfect combination

The 15.6 inch FullHD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures you an impressive visual experience. Are you worried about speed? He procesador Intel Core i5-10500H, along with its 8 GB of RAM, guarantees an agile response without lags. And to save all your games, it has a 512 GB SSD. Fast and spacious!

No warm-ups. Its Alienware-inspired thermal design, with dual air intakes, ensures your laptop stays cool even during the most intense sessions. Additionally, if you opt for the RTX 3050 Ti edition, the connectivity options ensure a seamless online experience, perfect for those online gaming or streaming sessions.

Give your game a boost!

Here comes one of my favorite features, the Game Shift technology. If you feel like your game is going uphill, simply pressing FN + the game switch key will activate dynamic performance mode in Alienware Command Center. This will maximize the speed of the fans to keep the system cool while the processors work at their maximum.

And it’s not just a laptop; It’s quite a game station. Thanks to software Alienware Command Center, you will be able to adjust every detail of your game, solve problems and manage your game time. You literally have control in your hands.

And what about the price?

I hadn’t forgotten about this. If before the RRP of the Dell Gaming G15 5510 was 611 euros, now, thanks to the Prime Day offer, you can get it for only 569 euros. Yes, you read it right. It is an opportunity that you cannot miss.

If you were looking to update your old laptop or fully enter the gaming world with a quality device, the Dell Gaming G15 5510 is an option that you should consider. And with this offer, your pocket will be happy too. Happy gaming!

