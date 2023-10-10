At this point it is somewhat evident that in the professional sector Apple’s dominance with its MacBooks is increasing, especially as a result of the jump to its own processors, although it does not lack competition in the form of laptops to work with Windows that absolutely put all the meat on the grill.

One of the brands that positions itself as an alternative is LG with its Gram models, ultralight that in many cases have almost everything you could ask for, including a substantial discount, even if it is temporary. This is what is happening now with a 14″ LG Gram that Amazon has reduced at the Prime Offers Party to almost 1,000 euros.

It is a laptop that costs hundreds of euros more, so it is clear that it is a real bargain, especially when you review its specifications and features, which have little to envy, for example, the MacBook Pro in many sections.

With almost a day of battery life and ultra-light weight, this 14″ laptop is perfect for working wherever you are with all the power of its Intel Core i7.

For example, it does not weigh more than a kilo, and that in a 14″ model and with the power it equips is a real milestone, but it also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, so Windows 11 should run smoothly.

However, it is very surprising that the Battery life is probably the best in the sector, reaching up to 23 hours according to the manufacturer in some testswhich may be somewhat less when push comes to shove, but they surely guarantee enough autonomy for a working day.

Screen: 14″ Full HD Processor: Intel Core i7 RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD Weight: 990 g Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Something that differentiates it from Apple laptops is that the screen format is 16:9, the usual landscape, which almost all monitors used in the professional environment have.

A few more things should be mentioned, such as, for example, you can activate LG’s eye tracking on this PC, which allows you, for example, to move the pointer with your gaze from one screen to another if you are working with more than one.

Not only that, but it has a Thunderbolt 4 USB port, the best of all that exists for both battery charging and full-speed data transfer.

