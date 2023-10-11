In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Among the Amazon Prime Day offers there are quite a few games and also consoles, with the PlayStation 5 at a reduced price leading the way, although if you are more into other types of platforms such as Switch you also have pleasant surprises.

There are dozens of Switch games on offer, with outstanding titles such as Pokémon Scarlet, well known to everyone, although now we want to focus on another one that is very worthwhile at the price it has: Octopath Traveler II, which we have tested with excellent results and which is cheaper than eversince it costs only 36.95 euros.

It is a very low price, and it is that before It has been cheaper but for PS4, never for Nintendo Switchwhich as you surely know is not a console too given to crazy things in the form of discounts.

Octopath Traveler II para Nintendo Switch

It goes without saying that it is advisable to play the first installment before going to the second, although if you have already done so and were waiting for it to be at a somewhat more attractive price, surely now is the time to take the step by taking advantage of the Offer Party Prime.

It keeps everything that the previous installment did well alive and even improves in many aspects, such as the combat or the complexity of the story.

This Japanese RPG has been one of the best for many yearsespecially because it focuses on nostalgia in the graphics, adding HD textures but above all maintaining a turn-based combat that is a real delight.

There are many hours of gameplay, as many as you want, although it obviously has a main story that you can follow directly and get to the point. It is advisable to get lost on the map, explore, loot and level up all the members of your team to unravel the particular story of each one of them.

We encourage you to take a look at our Octopath Traveler II review, especially if you liked the first one and want to decide whether it’s really worth buying or not, even now that it’s much cheaper.

Shipping is completely free, and in order to enter the Prime Offers Party sales you must first have a Prime account, although if you don’t have one you can go and sign up for the free trial month, and in fact your own store offers you that test if you have not already taken advantage of it.

