One of the main problems that electric cars are going to have when they are mostly installed on our roads are the charging points, charging points that can be saturated by the enormous number of vehicles, but luckily there are already certain initiatives that they propose. A better future.

Specifically, now a Japanese city is the first in Japan to be testing the wireless charging for this electric carsa wireless charging that will be installed next to the traffic lights.

In this way, electric cars will not need to go to a charging point to recharge, since when they are parked waiting at a traffic light, the battery will be recharged.

This is a pilot project currently being tested in the Japanese city of Kashiwa in Chiba Prefecture northeast of Tokyo.

This is a project in which not only the universities of Tokyo and Chiba are participating, but also companies of the caliber of the tire manufacturer Bridgestone and the auto parts manufacturers NSK and Denso.

First they created the energy supply system in motion and now they want to test its efficiency and its ability to constantly charge electric and hybrid cars on the road.

This is how this technology works

Basically, along with the traffic lights, they are going to embed prefabricated charging coils on the road surface.

This current will only pass through the wireless chargers when an electric car is detected.

Then these electric cars should have special devices installed near the tires to receive this electricity that is supplied when they slow down and are parked.

According to what they say, 10 seconds of charging on these coils would be equivalent to approximately 1 km of autonomy.

In this way, if a car is parked at a traffic light for one minute, its battery will have been charged to travel 6 km.

This would be more than enough for an electric vehicle to move within a city, without having to visit a charging point, in a project that will be tested between October and March under the direction of the Japanese Ministry of Transport.