Telegram has gained popularity due to its advanced features and focus on security and privacy. From end-to-end encrypted messages to the ability for self-destructing messages, the app has earned the trust of millions of people.

It is known for its massive groups, which can host up to 200,000 members, and its ease of finding channels as well as public groups.

In addition to its security features, The app has maintained a stance of sharing information about its users with government agencies to combat piracywhich has attracted those concerned about privacy in an increasingly surveilled world.

However, all this security and privacy has become a double-edged sword for Telegram, since it has become a safe haven for cybercriminals. Security experts have noticed a worrying trend, and that is that this app is becoming the new dark web.

Why is Telegram a safe place for criminals?

Because the Telegram messaging app is a fairly secure place, it is the perfect place where criminals can buy and sell virtually anything.

From drugs to pornography, explicit videos and even the sale of weapons, The app is becoming an illegal online market that defies laws. Experts share several reasons why scammers and hackers are attracted to this app.

Extreme privacy

Telegram is known for its high protection of the privacy of its users, which means that it does not reveal their data to law enforcement authorities.

This function makes the work of security forces difficult in every way to identify and pursue criminals who use the platform to commit crimes or promote piracy. It is for this reason that the app generates debate about the balance between privacy and security.

End-to-end encryption

With end-to-end encryption, messages sent via Telegram can only be read by the sender and receiver, and not anyone else.

It means that not even the platform, nor the authorities, nor hackers can access the contents of the conversations.

It is an optional feature that can be activated in secret chatswhich also allow you to send messages that self-destruct after a predetermined time.

Anonymity

Telegram offers all users the possibility of creating accounts with phone numbers that can be hidden to make way for the use of usernames. This makes it possible to hide the real identity of the people who communicate through the platform.

Ultimately, it can make it difficult to track and verify information shared in groups, as well as prevent potential illicit or dangerous activities.

According to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Telegram has earned a reputation as a messaging application that respects the privacy and security of its users, but also It is a very attractive hiding place for criminal groups..

“Telegram allows you to create groups, where users can share messages, files and links. This feature facilitates the dissemination of illegal content, such as pornographic materials or prohibited substances, among a large audience, without having to contact them individually. This was explained by Adrian Wee, attorney at Lighthouse Law LLC, a firm specializing in computer crimes.”

“Communities are groups of thousands of users who can communicate with each other through private messages. Additionally, communities or groups can be created and disappeared quickly, which is challenging to identify and monitor.”

On the other hand, James Gomez Jovian Messiah of Edmond Pereira Law Corporation, stated: “Messaging platforms are not enough to hide illegal transactions; for example, drug sales involve deliveries, cash payments and bank transfers that can leave evidence and vulnerabilities that authorities can use to track and capture criminals.”

This shows that scammers, cybercriminals, piracy and people who are in charge of the illegal sale of weapons or drugs use the app to communicate and coordinate their actions.

This poses a real dilemma for authorities, who have difficulty accessing the data and content shared across all illegal groups, and regulating its use according to the law of each country.

It should be noted that the application faces the challenge of balancing its commitment to freedom of expression, as well as the protection of users, with the responsibility to prevent and combat abuse and exploitation.

What responsibility does Telegram have for these illegal activities?

The answer is not simple, since it depends on several legal and technical factors. For example, the laws of each country may vary in terms of the definition and scope of crimes, the protection of privacy and freedom of expression.

Additionally, the app has a content moderation policy that is based on user complaints and compliance with international standards.

Therefore, Holding the app responsible for illegal activities carried out by scammers and cybercriminals is a very complex legal challenge.since you have no control over the content that is shared in the chats.

It is for this reason that Telegram works together with the authorities to put an end to criminal groups within its service.