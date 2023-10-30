If a year ago you had asked us to make a list of the most important artificial intelligence (AI) companies of the moment, we would not have hesitated for a moment. on incorporating Google in some place. The Mountain View giant had been working in this discipline for decades and, as if this were not enough, it had managed to materialize part of its advances in the search engine, its advertising system and Pixel phones.

The firm led by Sundar Pichai also had some of the most prominent research laboratories in the field, including that of DeepMind, a renowned British company acquired in 2014. However, on November 30, 2022, it was surpassed in an extraordinary way by a much less known startup. The company was OpenAI and its ship, so to speak, was its ChatGPT AI bot.

When a company called OpenAI set off alarm bells at Google

In the blink of an eye, everyone was talking about the startup led by Sam Altman and, meanwhile, Google was talking about “code red” versus what had just happened. OpenAI had been encouraged to do what possibly no one in the Googleplex had considered in the short term: launch an AI chatbot to the public for free even when they had the technology.

To make matters worse, an essential part of GPT-3.5, the heart of ChatGPT, were the Transformers models developed by Google itself, and whose approach we can see in an article published by its researchers in 2017 titled ‘Attention is All you Need’. Even in the face of this scenario, Pichai professed moderation within the technology giant and sought to take contained steps.

There has been much speculation all this time about why Google decided to choose this path. Now, what better than to analyze the point of view of one of the people who seesaw the company firsthand. We are talking about Gaurav Nemade, the top product manager at Google AI and Google Brain who has participated in the ‘Big Tech War Stories’ podcast. Come on, what does he tell us?

According to the specialist, recognized for his contributions to the LaMDA model and NLP technologies, public opinion was one of the main reasons why Google did not arrive before OpenAI with its own conversational chatbot. Let us remember that in the middle of last year a Google engineer was at the center of controversy for chatting with a program based on LaMDA.





Blake Lemoine assured that the Google chatbot, available exclusively to members of the technology giant’s laboratory, I had a certain conscience. Lemoine published the talks, caused a stir and ended up fired. These types of situations that can compromise Google’s image and reputation did not seem to be to the firm’s liking, something that, according to Nemade, was different in OpenAI.

The now co-founder of his own AI company points out that the creators of ChatGPT did not care in the least about presenting their public relations. Now, if we contrast these statements with the nature of each of the companies in question we can obtain an interesting point of view: on one side we have a startup that was possibly seeking public exposure.

A startup that had received a significant injection of money from Microsoft, but after all it was its name that appeared related to its advances. On the other hand, Google, a company with decades of history and, above all, that was listed on the stock market. This last point is very important, because in every move you must also be accountable to your investors, in good times and bad.

At Google they were very aware of what had happened a long time ago with Tay, the Microsoft chatbot that arrived in March 2016 and that allowed us to chat with it through Twitter. That experiment lasted a very short time since the AI ​​began to give racist responses. That experience made it clear that Big Tech still had a lot of work to do with their conversational AI projects.

For Nemade, if something gets out of hand at OpenAI, it’s part of its philosophy to make the necessary adjustments on the fly. At Google, however, they have preferred to avoid this type of situation. So now we see how companies have chosen to take different ways, but in a way both are in the race to be leaders in the new world of AI. Google has been slow, but it already has its chatbot.

In February 2023, the search engine presented Bard, an AI chatbot clearly intended to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Chat. And it’s not just about Google. Now we are witnessing firsthand how a large part of the world’s technology companies are betting on AI. It seems that these days it is more important than ever to move fast enough.

