The recent confirmation that Pirelli has been awarded the role of sole tire supplier in Formula 1 for the next contractual period represents a sign of confidence in the Italian company and its products.

This time there was strong competition but, after a complete analysis of the technical aspects by the FIA ​​and commercially by Formula 1, Pirelli was awarded the agreement. The contract covers the 2025-27 seasons, with an option for a fourth year in 2028.

Compared to the past, the latest tender proved to be more complex, also because the contracts relating to Formula 2 and Formula 3 were included in the agreement with Formula 1. To this were added significant objectives in terms of sustainability, in how much sport is moving towards the Net Zero 2030 target.

If the option for 2028 is activated, thanks to the recent agreement Pirelli will complete 18 seasons as sole supplier in Formula 1.

This last stint of the company in Formula 1, after previous participations from 1950 to 1958, 1981 to 1986 and 1989 to 1991, proved to be a great success.

Pirelli Zero tires on Nelson Piquet’s Benetton B191 in 1991

Photo by: Pirelli

“We, as FIA and F1, have chosen the right partner to progress in the evolution of today’s sport” – declared F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali -. “F1 is the pinnacle not only of what we see on the track, but also of what we have developed together. Pirelli has proven to be a strong and reliable partner, shaping great moments in F1 since the first time it made his return.”

“Pirelli has shown that they have been here for a long time, since 1950. So it is really the right recognition of the incredible work that they are doing. And we, as F1, recognize that and know that it is a world that is evolving.”

“In recent years there have been great evolutions, many demands on the cars, drivers and circuits which have represented a challenge for our friends at Pirelli.”

“It’s part of what F1 needs to do, to have the right partners that you can really count on working together to improve the competition on the track and to get a better product that can also be used on the mobility front.”

18-inch Pirelli tires introduced in 2022

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

For the executive vice president of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, the new contract is confirmation of the good work done in recent years.

“This announcement signifies the desire to continue a partnership that has proven successful for all parties involved,” he said.

“And thanks to F1, thanks to the FIA, thanks to the collaboration with the teams, I believe we are part of an evolution of F1.”

“When we returned in 2011 the cars were different and there were fewer circuits. The evolution of the products continues to be our task. F1 racing is part of Pirelli’s DNA.”

Tronchetti Provera also underlined how F1 represents the definitive testing ground for Pirelli technology.

“The speed and forces in F1 are incredible. We cannot reproduce them in any other type of motor sport. Sport is also a priority for us in general, with tests in extreme conditions. Because for us motor sport is an open-air laboratory Within this laboratory, F1 is the highest level at which we test new materials.”

F1 has conquered the United States with three GPs on the calendar

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, it’s not just about using F1 as a field for research and development. Alongside this there is also a significant marketing element in Pirelli’s involvement, also due to the growing visibility of the sport in the United States.

“I think there is a balance between the two things. Marketing is part of our priorities, as is the fact that F1 is conquering America, which is really new, and we have to say that Stefano and Liberty Media have done a extraordinary work”, says Tronchetti Provera.

“Because in America F1 wasn’t known. There were some races, but in reality people didn’t know that F1 existed. Now it’s incredible what’s happening in America.”

“Netflix, of course, is helping. And I think these four years ahead of us are critical, because we are growing both in the United States and globally in terms of products, environment, performance and safety.”

The numbers also demonstrate that the recent wave of interest in F1 has attracted many young fans to the sport.

“This media exposure of F1 is also involving the younger generations, which is new. It seemed that cars were nearing the end, there was only car sharing, no interest in cars. Now we see that the new generation, and I have grandchildren aged 13, 14 and 15, he really wants to go and see F1”, says Tronchetti Provera.

“This is F1, something incredibly fresh and new, which until a few years ago was considered old world. Now we have a new generation of young F1 fans. This is the greatness of F1. I think the next few years for us they will be an extraordinary experience that will prove useful for the company.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team, before a Pirelli Hot Lap

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Successes on the tracks have increased Pirelli’s business, as Tronchetti Provera observes.

“In a world where competition is totally open like in the tire sector, where we clash against each other, Pirelli has managed to conquer 50% of the luxury market. Which means that Ferraris, McLaren and Aston Martins leave the factories with Pirelli tyres,” says Tronchetti Provera.

“And we continue to evolve, adding our environmental leadership. And now Pirelli is a leader in the high-end electric car segment with specific products, where sustainability and safety are the priority.”

“So now we are combining performance and sustainability in a way where the latter becomes like safety: it’s part of the game.”

As already mentioned, the issue of sustainability represented a key element in the latest tender for the supply of tires to F1 and Pirelli had to demonstrate its commitment on this front.

One of the commitments in this sense is that from 2024 its Formula 1 tires will be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which, as the company points out, indicates that “the plantations of components coming from forests for the production of tires are managed in to preserve biological diversity and bring benefits to the lives of local communities and workers, while promoting economic sustainability”.

Pirelli technicians are on all race fields

Photo by: Pirelli

Pirelli was the first company to obtain FSC certification for its road tires. Tronchetti Provera clearly explained how sustainability is an important theme within the entire company, not only in the context of its commitment to motorsport.

“We have already achieved some important objectives. We are partners of the United Nations team and we have been recognized for what we have done to make our products increasingly sustainable”, explains the executive vice president of Pirelli.

“As regards F1, starting from 2024 our role as supplier will take place with certified raw materials. FSC certification means that the entire cycle, from the beginning to recycling, is under the control of bodies linked to sustainability to guarantee that production, use and recycling occur in a sustainable manner”.

“All our factories in Europe are already like this. In 2025 all the group’s factories will be powered by renewable energy, and this is another key point.”

“So I think it’s a continuous evolution and being in F1, where there are the most demanding stress conditions for the tyres, we take advantage of these experiences to continue to improve together with them. So I think this is an effort that will continue And we have already achieved many important goals.”

“With F1 we ​​have the opportunity to deal with extreme conditions. We also have joint development agreements with our partners, who supply us with raw materials, which are increasingly demanding to continue to be number one.”

“So, being leaders, as we are in the most advanced area of ​​the automotive industry, we must continue to be leaders. And F1 is helping us to be leaders. So it is a challenge where there is something that every weekend, or every two weekends, demonstrates the qualities of Pirelli.”

Mario Isola, Racing Manager of Pirelli Motorsport with Max Verstappen, F1 world champion for the third time

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ultimately, Pirelli must work with the teams and drivers to give them what they want, but it is not always an easy task.

“We must always be in contact with the Team Principals and the riders. Because it is their judgment that pushes us to do something different or better. And when they remain silent, it is a good sign!”, says Tronchetti Provera.

“And lately I must say that the comments are few. But when there is an indication, we never discuss these comments, but rather try to understand what we can do better. It is a continuous challenge, the performances must be always better.”

Pirelli always has to deal with changes to the regulations and the evolution of the cars, given that the load levels of the single-seaters and, consequently, the forces generated on the tires increase from year to year.

For 2026 there will be another regulation change, with a revised Power Unit and various aerodynamic innovations, with an inevitable impact on the tyres.

“There will definitely be new challenges. We faced challenges going from 13 to 18 inches (in 2022). We were able to meet all these challenges,” says Tronchetti Provera.

“Looking to the future, we are always in contact with F1 and the FIA. We work together to ensure that every innovation proceeds at the same speed as the evolution of the cars.”

“This is our mission. And this is what we do every day with car manufacturers, we work together with them. The only way to race correctly is to have good tires, because without good tires cars can’t move!”.