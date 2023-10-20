An EU Court ruling explains why bicycles cannot be considered motorcycles. The amendment explained

October 20, 2023

E-bikes, the means that are revolutionizing the way of conceiving mobility: safer than electric scooters for those who use light mobility to get around the city and very comfortable for those who are not athletes and want to enjoy a nice bike ride.

In the last period, also in light of an event that occurred in October 2017, the European Court made it clear on the difference between e-bikes – pedal-assisted bicycles – and motorbikes. In the autumn of that year, a girl was the victim of a bad accident riding her electric bicycle. She was hit by a car and died as a result of her injuries. At the time of compensation for damages a legal dispute arose whose central topic was the classification of the girl’s e-bike.

Nico Cereghini: “Cities and dangers. Even the weak user has responsibilities”

Is the electric bike a vehicle?



At the time of the accident the e-bike was considered suitable to the legal definition of “vehicle”. The question is automatic: therefore, if the electric bicycle is considered as a motorcycle, Does this mean it has to be insured like other road vehicles?

The European Court analyzed the issue and before the ruling a few days ago the legal definition of “vehicle” he did not specify if the vehicle corresponding to this description were to “be driven exclusively by mechanical energy“.

After the decision, the European Parliament issued a official amendment to redefine and clarify the term vehicle. To be defined as such, the vehicle must correspond to this description: “any motor vehicle propelled exclusively by mechanical power”, in Italian “any motor vehicle with exclusively mechanical propulsion”.

The new amendment will come into force in one month, on December 23, 2023.

But then, is there an obligation to have insurance for e-bikes?



Let’s get to the point. Not being classifiable as vehicles or motorcycles e-bikes do not require compulsory insurance. ANCMA had already expressed its opinion on this issue, we leave you the article at this link, following a series of fake news relating to the topic of insurance for electric bikes in view of the new Highway Code.

However, taking out e-bike insurance is possible, the choice is in your hands.

Immagine: Ride Apart

Source: European Court of Justice