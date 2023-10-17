For those who just want to know when the F1 documentary about Brawn GP will be online: it will be on Disney + from November 15. Don’t mention it. For those who want a little more information about the series, here’s what we currently know about Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, as the docu-series is officially called.

The series consists of four episodes and the presentation is done by Neo. Sorry, Keanu Reeves. The actor is also the executive producer. The F1 documentary takes a look behind the scenes at Brawn GP: the ‘undermanned, underfunded and independent team’ that debuted in F1 in 2009, immediately won both championships and called it a day at the end of the year.

The story of Brawn GP

F1 followers from before the Verstappen madness know how Honda hastily decided to quit the F1 team at the end of 2008. Ross Brawn bought the contents for the symbolic amount of 1 British pound. A joke when you look at what an F1 team delivers these days. And then Brawn GP became Mercedes GP from 2010…

In the series you will see interviews with key players within and around Brawn GP. We see world champion Jenson Button, his teammate Rubens Barrichello, CEO Nick Fry, rival team boss Christian Horner and of course the team’s namesake, Ross Brawn. Disney may use images from F1 and even promises ‘never-before-seen images’.

As big F1 and John Wick fans, apologies, Keanu Reeves fans, we’re really looking forward to the launch of Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. And then we are also waiting for Brad Pitt’s F1 film and Netflix is ​​of course working on a new season of Drive to Survive. Yes, F1 has become quite mainstream in recent times.