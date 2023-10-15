And unlike what it might seem, it doesn’t feel grotesque or anything similar.

The Pokémon Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar are quite particular in their design, and this was something of a challenge.

Join the conversation

The Pokémon franchise is known for too many things. Not only was it born relatively recently, launching its first installment on the classic Game Boy, but in this period of time it has managed to amass unprecedented success, which has made some of its most important figures become part of the collective imagination. . This widespread success, which we can also owe to its series, recognized as one of the best anime in history, has contributed to creating one of the best communities within the video game sector, which continues to support his franchise even after certain setbacksas was the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

You may wonder why we say that it is one of the best communities, and although they shout to the sky when necessary, it continues to support the IP as at the beginning. This is demonstrated in several ways, and that is that in addition to the fact that they acquire the majority of the games that are released, They also use different social networks to share their creations related to thiswhich usually arrive mostly in the form of fan-arts.

Today we come to share one of these cases with you, and we are referring to a Reddit user who has shared three images that we fell in love with. They are, as the headline says, human versions of the Pokémon Larvitar, Pupitar and Tyranitarand the truth is that the final result is exceptional, and we tend to think that this type of versions will be grotesque and exaggerated.

246 Larvitar – 248 Mega Tyranitar (OC)

byu/endifi inpokemon

They look like characters taken from a medieval anime

Curiously, the same thing happens to all three designs: pThey look straight out of an anime with a medieval setting. This depends on taste, but in our case we believe that it fits perfectly, making us fall in love at first sight. Unfortunately, and unlike what happens with other arts shared by the Pokémon community, here we do not have a scale to be able to determine if they could be real versions, and that is that Never within the franchise have we been able to see human versions of any Pokémon.

Join the conversation