We recently learned about this compilation and it is related to the promising WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already knew a while ago that Charles Martinet He will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment either., just as he will not give it to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. Now we have a compilation with the first impressions of the news media.

Polygon mentions that “drawing with your butt” summed up the essence of the WarioWare series and its style of absurd humor.

GameSpot notes that the game appears to be a direct sequel to “Smooth Moves” and that it seeks to capture the magic of party games from the era of motion controls.

Pocket Tactics offers positive feedback on his first impressions, but is eager to explore beyond the story mode and hopes the additional minigames will be just as fun.

CGMagazine believes that “Move It!” It could become a must-have game, especially for multiplayer games.

GamesRadar+ highlights that the game encourages players to move a lot and described it as a real physical exercise, as some microgames require active and varied movements in WarioWare: Move It!

It will be released on Nintendo Switch On November 3, as we mentioned previously. Pre-orders for this exciting game are now available on the Nintendo eShop, offering players the opportunity to secure their copy and anticipate the excitement to come. It looks like the game promises an interactive and exciting experience that takes full advantage of the movement and fun capabilities of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. We’ll have to see what it’s like to finally play it on the console!

