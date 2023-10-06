Kawasaki reveals the images and first details of the first hybrid motorcycle ever, the Ninja 7 Hybrid equipped with both a 450 twin-cylinder engine and an electric motor to combine the best of both worlds: will it leave its mark? Looking forward to trying it very soon, let’s start studying it

October 6, 2023

The news is pretty big. Ladies and gentlemen, we are in front of the first hybrid motorcycle in history and, as we already knew from the last EICMA, Kawasaki is offering it to us. The Japanese company has begun a phase of strong technical renewal and after presenting the first electric motorbikes Z e-1 and Ninja e-1, it is now unveiling the definitive version of the Ninja 7 Hybrid the first motorcycle to have both an internal combustion engine and an electric one.

2 in 1: twin-cylinder and electric



At the heart of the new Ninja 7 Hybrid are therefore a 451 cc forward-facing twin-cylinder four-stroke and liquid-cooled and equipped with a cambio “clutchless” – without the use of the clutch – which can be used both manually and in automatic mode and a 9 kW electric motor. The power makes us think it could be the same engine as the electric ones just presented. As for the battery that powers it, we don’t have certain data yet but we are ready to bet it could have a capacity of 1.5 kWh and in that case be one of the two modules used. always on Z e-1. The substance changes little: the two together deliver a power of 43.5 kW (58.47 hp) which has a peak of 51.1 kW (69.35 CV) thanks to e-boost function.

The performance we expect is therefore that of a motorcycle of around 650 cc with the advantage, however, of having more acceleration when starting from a standstill: Kawasaki in the press release even says it is comparable to that of a 1,000 cc supersport thanks to the e-boost function. We will find the other advantage at the petrol pump because consumption instead should be more similar to that of a 250 cc. Finally there is a quick change thanks to the handlebar shifter. There are three driving modes: SPORT-HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID and EV2. Each offers a different approach to driving, adapting to a wide range of situations.

Among the features we find the start-and-stop thanks to which, when the motorcycle is stationary, the combustion engine stops to save fuel and reduce emissions, and theAutomatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) which – when selected – automatically chooses first gear when the bike is stationary, as well as a “walk” mode in both forward and reverse to facilitate low-speed maneuvering and parking.

The two motors and 48V lithium-ion battery are positioned to optimize weight distribution within a trellis frame. The riding position promises to be dynamic but comfortable, with the rider leaning towards the fairing but not excessively burdened on the wrists. After all, it’s not a hypersport. As regards the instruments, the color TFT display includes connectivity with the smartphone, through a dedicated version of the RIDEOLOGY App, helping to improve the riding experience.

Even from a design point of view, the Ninja 7 Hybrid shows a certain recognizability despite the references to the family feeling of the other Ninjas. There is no shortage of personal details and the coloring is the one that distinguishes Akashi’s electrified family. Her arrival is scheduled for the beginning of the year and we announce that in a week we will fly to Spain to try it out for the first time and tell you about it in every detail. We still don’t know if it will lead the way, but one thing is certain: this Ninja 7 Hybrid shows Kawasaki’s audacity in seeking alternative solutions by drawing on what technology can offer us today. And innovations can only excite us and ignite our curiosity.