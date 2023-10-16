Fact: electric cars are expensive. Or rather; Electric cars are significantly more expensive in purchase price than their counterparts with a combustion engine. The finger is often pointed at the very expensive drive battery that is between the wheels. But is that justified, or do car brands simply charge a substantial surplus because you opt for the ecological choice?

Types of battery

Let’s start at the beginning. Because one drive battery is not the same as the other. Then we are not only talking about a difference in content (kWh), but also in composition. This composition of materials has a fairly large impact on the final price of a battery. For example, almost all drive batteries use graphite as anode, but different materials use different materials as cathode. Consider materials such as lithium, manganese, cobalt and iron.

Simply put, you can place the drive batteries of the EVs that you can buy in Belgium into three categories: NCM, NCA and LFP. Bee NCM batteries the cathode consists of an evenly distributed combo of nickel, manganese and cobalt. Currently this is the most popular composition with a market share of 58% (in 2021). One problem, however: manganese and cobalt are rare and expensive minerals that cannot be extracted from the ground forever. In addition, they are – thanks to the sometimes unethical mines in developing countries – an image problem for electric cars.

Then is NCA has proven to be an interesting (interim) solution. Because in those batteries, manganese is exchanged for aluminum, while nickel and cobalt remain present. Tesla in particular was a big believer in NCA batteries. As a result, they were widely used in the pre-facelift Model 3, the Model S and Model X. However, the NCA battery is losing popularity. For that you can use the LFP-accu to thank. That battery with lithium, iron and phosphate as cathode is a lot more sustainable in terms of materials and cheaper to produce.

Get out your calculator

Nice, that chemistry lesson above, but what does my battery cost now? Well, for that we have to look at the prices per kWh for a battery type. We can roughly calculate this – after tedious calculations – via Benchmark Minerals Intelligence. This shows that a NCM battery averages 107 euros per kWh costs. A NCA battery is slightly more expensive at 117 euros per kWh. Of However, the LFP battery is the price winner with a cost of 93 euros per kWh.

Now that you have that figure, calculating (roughly) the cost of an electric car battery is a breeze. If we take the public’s favorite Tesla Model Y Long Range, we see that it has an NCM battery of 78.1 kWh. Or expressed in cash: a battery of 8,356.7 euros. In other words: roughly 15% of the total price of the 54,970 euro Model Y LR. In the case of an MG4 Long Range (77 kWH NCM, recommended list price 41,285 euros) we are talking about 20% of the total price going to the battery.

If we focus on the luxury EVs of this world, we see that, for example, a Mercedes EQS 450+ carries around 12,840 euros worth of battery (120 kWh NCM). However, if you look at the minimum purchase price of 104,907 euros, you will see that this represents barely 12% of the total price.

The future? LFP! Or solid state…

What about the future of the battery? Well, according to various analyzes the LFP battery will move towards a 38% market share by 2026. This means that it still has to tolerate NCM batteries with a share of 45%. NCA batteries will gradually disappear with a 7% market share. Although there are still some wildcards up in the air. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the breakthrough of solid state batteries. And what about the dirt-cheap sea salt battery that BYD is currently using in China? In short, we are only on the eve of the electric revolution.