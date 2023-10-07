The artist’s style is so characteristic that many emulate it through fanarts like these Pokémon ones.

The Van Gogh Museum is having a special collaboration with Pokémon

Pokémon is today the license that gives the most benefits globallywhich means that, far from settling for what they already do, it is The Pokémon Company itself that is eager to continue expanding at the same time that many businesses are rubbing their hands at the idea of have a collaboration with Pokémongiving rise to the recent announcement that the Van Gogh Museum will have a special collection of Pokémon for a limited time.

Now, although not everyone will be able to enjoy this collaboration for logistical and economic reasons, it seems that there are artists who are trying to recreate the Van Gogh style with Pokémon in other ways, giving rise to the fact that, being quite well known for making different fanarts based on the brand, such as that of the human version of Elekid, it seems that we now have a new work that fans of the Dutch painter will like.

Van Gogh’s style with his painting of The Starry Night is captured in this fanart with several of the best-known Pokémon

Under this same premise and as you can see below these lines, a Reddit user has taken it upon himself to upload to the Pokémon forum a fanart with several Pokémon of the first two generations in which these are recreated in the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, which may be his most famous painting by an abysmal difference. In this way, Tyranitar, Mewtwo, Gengar, Charizard, Mew, Cubone, Lugia, Blastoise and Umbreon come together in this spectacular art that you can see below:

(OC) I want to share some of my Starry Night Pokémon Series. I use a combination of Procreate and Photoshop to draw and color them.

In this way and borrowing some of the best-known Pokémon, the result obtained by this fan is spectacular, giving rise to It could perfectly fit into the collection that is being exhibited in Amsterdam At this moment. For the rest, we are waiting to know if in the future we will see more Pokémon collaborations with other artists.

