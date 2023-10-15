The Plaza de los Frutos is revolutionized like never before. The residents of the most famous neighborhood of Chamberí are experiencing a roller coaster of emotions and, although in fiction there is a lot of tension, behind the cameras laughter and good vibes are the main protagonists.

Gala’s birthday was a real surprise for the young woman and the actors lived this moment with great enthusiasm. Although the plot of King’s is very hard and sad, the protagonists experience moments of great laughter behind the cameras. We invite you to relive this week’s images.