There is one feature that I am clear about is the worst thing about the iPhone 15 base line and, no, it is not its price nor that it comes without a charger.

A lot of hate usually rains down on the iPhone for its price and even more so if it is an Android user with the typical phrase of “my XXXX does the same and costs less than half.” However, I don’t think it is the worst feature of the iPhone, which also dropped slightly in price this year.

It is even a notable fact since many brands have increased the price of their new mobile phones arguing the inflation as the main element to take into account.

Even the charger this year can be forgiven for having a USB-C connector and being compatible with fast charging with the USB-C PD standard.

However, the new iPhone 15 y iPhone 15 Plus They have a feature that makes me cringe at having to pay more than 950 euros for them and it is none other than their screen, a 60 Hz panel in 2023.

Screen with 60 Hz refresh rate

I’m talking about a feature that even 250 euro Android phones have already more than surpassed with screens of at least 90 Hz.

This difference in refresh rate is notable on a day-to-day basis. and throughout the environment, when moving between applications or swiping vertically on a website or on IG / Twitter, for example.

I understand that Apple wants to differentiate the Pro line from the normal one in some way and this feature is one of them, but it could leave it halfway, 90 Hz on iPhone 15 and 120 Hz on iPhone 15 Pro.

The end user will appreciate it and, once you try a frequency greater than 60 Hz On a mobile it is difficult to go back.

And, honestly, when a technology has been on the market for more than 4 years, it seems to me that it is unacceptable that a company like Apple and its ultra-high-end-premium devices does not integrate it.

This year users will be happy with the invention of the dynamic island, which is nothing more than a software trick to cover up Apple’s entire facial recognition system, but I don’t think they will be comfortable if they stop to think that they could have more of a feeling of fluidity in the system if Apple had opted for a panel with a higher refresh rate.