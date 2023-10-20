Super Mario Bros. Wonder It just arrived on Nintendo Switch, but some players (like us) have already c100% complete. For that reason, we bring them here what exactly can you get by completing such a feat worthy of the history books.

Requirements to complete Super Mario Bros. Wonder 100%

For Complete Super Mario Bros. Wonder 100% You need to get (almost) all the medals in your game. To achieve this, you need:

Complete the main story of the game until the credits roll. Get all the wonder seeds in the game. Reach the top of the pennant at all levels. Get all the large purple coins (there are three in each level). Get all the character banners (here’s a trick for it).

Once all this is done, a final level will be unlocked: the real final challenge. Here, we will have to make use of all the badges that we have unlocked in a deadly challenge that will end the patience of many players. Upon completing it, a final level will be unlocked where the flowers of the game will thank us, granting us a rarest final badge.

The final badge of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The last Insignia Pro that we unlock in the game results in one of the strangest effects we have ever seen in a Super Mario game: it makes all the plumber’s movements are “commented” by the flowers of the game with the strangest and most bombastic onomatopoeias. Of course, this is something in the game that only a few players will see, but of course! It is the most bizarre and fun!