A fan recreates the video game The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers with realistic graphics.

The Lord of the Rings is a franchise that needs a new video game

Today there are many Lord of the Rings games that have left a mark on history for the great success they had at the time. However, fans are still waiting for a game to be announced at some point and arrive. new franchise title that has the technology for the new generation of consoles so we can enjoy a good story and graphics on our PS5, PC or Xbox Series X and S.

Of course, there are many followers of the saga who cannot wait and have decided make your own version of what would be a Lord of the Rings video game created with the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. The result has been more than impressive and the video is attracting the attention of many people by social networks. If you want to see what this delivery would be like, in the following information you have all the details.

They recreate a video game of The Lord of the Rings with the Unreal Engine 5

A YouTube user named GameV has shared an impressive concept demo of what a current Lord of the Rings game would be that will leave you speechless. This is a type of remastering of the game The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 2002 which was developed by Stormfront Studios and distributed by Electronic Arts. In this case, the fan has used Unreal Engine 5 to give realism to the graphics that are worthy of the new generation of consoles and that have excited many fans of the franchise.

In the video you can see the location of the Battle of Helms Deep recreated with an astonishing level of detail. We can see the textures, shadows, light effects and movement of grass and water, all with a quality never seen before in a game of The Lord of the Rings.

Best of all, the creator he did not limit himself to recreating the scenario, but also added some characters and enemies so we can see what it would be like to face the forces of evil in Middle-earth with this graphics engine. The result is undoubtedly spectacular and makes us think that it seems that It’s time for some remake of the classics games in the franchise, or at least a new installment that is just as impressive. It seems that Unreal Engine 5 is still a great tool for bring life to today’s gamesIn fact, they have also created a Dark Souls remastering demo with this engine and it has been impressive.

