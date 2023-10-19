Then you will recognize Verstappen’s car – and therefore Our Max – just a little easier.

This weekend the men’s drivers of the F1 brigade will race in the United States. This means that most teams will go big again. Formula 1 in the US is a visual spectacle. Even if the race is more boring than a 0-0 football match between Top Oss and De Graafschap, the Americans still know how to provide excitement and sensation.

It is reason for many teams and drivers to go the extra mile. In this case, Red Bull has a new livery especially for the 2023 American GP. Huzzah! The photos show that the Texas flag is incorporated.

Verstappen’s car this weekend

Mind you, the Texas flag, that’s not the one on the roof of the General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard. That is the confederation flag. Although that flag is quite consistent with Helmut Marko’s statements, it is not the direction you should want to go.

It is not a design by Rd ​​Bull itself, but by the fans. That’s nice of them! They do this under the name ‘Make Your Mark’ campaign. That is not one to indicate the Mason-Dixon line, but to involve fans in the sport. That’s very kind and noble of them.

Not the first special livery for America

The first of the trilogy was seen at the Miami GP, when Red Bull drove around with light blue and pink striping on the cars. Very Miami Vice. For now, the fans have decided that there should be a flag on it. It is unlikely that the drivers will wear a cowboy hat over their helmet. By the way, Daniel Ricciardo has (of course) already been spotted this week with such a headgear.

After the US GP, there is another American race on the calendar. For the first time in a long time we are going back to Las Vegas.

