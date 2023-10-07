loading…

Türkiye has high hopes for the Zangezur Corridor project initiated by Azerbaijan. Photo/Anadolu

JAKARTA – The Zangezur Corridor construction plan initiated by Azerbaijan was enthusiastically welcomed by Turkey, a country that supported Baku during its conflict with Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Türkiye has high hopes for the Zangezur Corridor. Therefore, Ankara often pressures Baku to immediately resolve problems with Armenia so that the Zangezur Corridor can be quickly realized.

For your information, the Zangezur region was originally part of Azerbaijan, but the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s—making Azerbaijan lose a direct land route to Nakhchivan.

Following a 44-day war with Armenia in the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan focused on the planned connecting corridor area, which would include plans to build a 43-kilometer highway and railway line through the corridor.

Since winning the conflict in 2020, Azerbaijan has wanted the Zangezur region to be used as a transportation route connecting its outermost region, Nakhchivan, with the Kars region, Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said building a road route in the key Zangezur corridor in the southern Caucasus region would foster stronger ties between Ankara and Baku.

“If we resolve the Zangezur issue quickly, this will lead us to progress in two important achievements, namely the construction of roads and railways,” Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev last July, as quoted by Anadolu.

“By building this corridor, Turkey’s relations with Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) will grow stronger. “The existence of these relations will lead to strengthening relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.”

The planned Zangezur Corridor—a seamless highway through Armenian territory connecting Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan exclave—would also link Azerbaijan with Turkey’s eastern regions.

The corridor would further unite the “Turkish world”—that is, the larger Turkish-speaking countries. This is the Erdogan government’s big hope for this cross-border project.

Apart from that, with the Zangezur Corridor, economic growth in regional countries is expected to increase due to the ease of regional trade mobilization.



