Hamas rockets rained down on Israel, Saturday (7/10/2023) when the two parties were involved in a major war. Photo/REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

GAZA – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, has launched its biggest attack against Israel in recent years, Saturday (7/10/2023). This surprise attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, killed 44 people and injured more than 700 others.

Israel responded by launching Operation Iron Sword, in which dozens of its fighter jets bombarded Gaza. Palestinian officials said Israeli strikes had killed 198 people and injured nearly 1,000 others.

World Reaction to the Great War between Hamas and Israel

1. Belgium

Belgium blames Hamas for this war.

“Belgium strongly condemns the massive rocket attack on Israeli civilians. Violence and terror will only perpetuate suffering and block the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. “We are monitoring this situation closely,” wrote Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on social media X.

2. European Commission

The European Commission also blamed Hamas.

“I firmly condemn the attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. “Israel has the right to defend itself against this heinous attack,” wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social media X.

3. Egypt

Egypt tends to be neutral by calling on both parties to exercise restraint.

“Egypt warns of the serious consequences of escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine,” read a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.