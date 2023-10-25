With the new proposal of 15 € from O2, there are already several mobile operators in Spain that have a plan at this price. But, as with other modalities, such as fiber only, the characteristics of each rate are different. So that you can compare which is the best mobile rate for 15 euros per month, here we leave you each of the options that operators such as Digi, O2, Lowi, MásMóvil, Movistar, Simyo or Finetwork.

DIGI

We start with one of the operators that stands out in Spain for being low cost and being able to compete head to head against the big brands in our country. In this case, for only €15 per month you can have 50 GB for your mobile and with Movistar coveragealthough without 5G/5G+.

On the other hand, you should keep in mind that this Digi mobile rate does not include SMS for everyone, but you do have 1,000 SMS from Digi to Digi. Also has unlimited calls to mobiles and landlines of Spain. And although they cannot be shared with others, they can be accumulated. If you spend the 50 GB of the contracted bonus, you can enjoy an additional 5 GB at low speed without paying more.

Lowi

With Lowi you can have 50 GB for €14.95, this is what this operator that has Vodafone mobile coverage offers. This option is another of the many that you have available at this price. The good thing about this rate is that it also includes unlimited calls and a 5G connection from the red operator. On the other hand, it allows you to accumulate mobile GB and share them with another Lowi client you want, although it does not include SMS.

O2

In the case of Telefónica’s second brand, this rate is the last to complete its mobile-only catalog. If you bet on this rate you will enjoy Movistar coverage with 5G.

The price is €15 and includes unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles and unlimited SMS, as well as 75 GB. Although it does not have an accumulation of mobile gigabytes. And once you consume all the GB, you can continue browsing at a speed of 128 Kbps without paying extra for your rate.

MásMóvil

Another operator that could not be missing from this list is MásMóvil. And, within its catalog of mobile rates, the truth is that you can contract the option of 14.90 euros with 30 GB and unlimited calls. Although that is not the best, but for the entire 1 year, you can only pay 9.90 euros. Starting in the second year, the monthly fee increases to its normal price. It also offers 5G connection speed, although your excess data is not accumulated for the following month and it does not have free SMS either.

Simyo

One of the most striking points of this operator is that you can create your own rate. For example, with Simyo you can have a 4G mobile line with 50 GB and unlimited calls for national mobiles and landlines for only 14 euros per month.

It is true that it does not have a 5G connection, but it allows you to share the gigabytes with whoever you want, as long as they are a customer of this operator. In addition, the data that you do not spend is also accumulated, although it does not offer free SMS.

Movistar

Within the group of large operators there is also Movistar. Believe it or not, the blue operator has a rate for €14.95 per month only mobile with unlimited data and 8 GB at 5G+ speed, a connection that not all operators offer in Spain. In this case, you have unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles. Although, in the case of this operator, each SMS costs you 0.30 euros and, since it has unlimited data, obviously the gigabytes do not accumulate, since you will never run out of data.

Finetwork

The operator Finetwork enters this list with its 50 GB rate for €14.90 per month. In this case, this rate includes a promotion with which you can get a second line at half the price, that is, for €7.45 per month. Regarding its features: 4G connection, 1,000 free SMS, unlimited calls to national mobiles and landlines. So it is another alternative that you can take into account at all times.