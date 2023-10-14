If you use public transport, you will surely have noticed that the seats usually have a multicolored design, sometimes extravagant and asymmetrical that, in many cases, do not seem to match the interior of the vehicle at all.

You may think this is a questionable aesthetic choice, but the truth behind these designs goes deeper than meets the eye.

The strange fabric of public transport seats

The first thing you must understand is that These asymmetrical patterns aren’t just there to add a splash of color to buses and trains.. Behind these peculiar designs is a very practical and functional reason that you may have never considered, and that is to hide stains and dirt.

Public transport seats are subjected to intensive use day after day. From the morning hustle and bustle to late-night drives, these seats witness all kinds of situations.

The inevitable liquid spills, snack crumbs, as well as other everyday incidents can leave stains and marks of all kinds.

The fabric used for seats is usually carpet or rug. Although it may not seem like the most obvious choice for upholstering seats, it has some exceptional qualities that make it perfect for this task.

It is resistant and durable, in addition to withstanding the constant flow of passengers and the friction caused by rubbing against clothing without showing obvious wear. Means seats stay in good condition for longer.

On the other hand, color and pattern play a crucial role. The multi-colored designs make them much more difficult to spot stains and all the dirt. In a nutshell, This fabric is responsible for camouflaging coffee spills, sweat or food stains as much as possible..

Likewise, it is used in buses and trains because it is quite economical, especially it is easy to mass produce. It is for this reason that it makes it a logical option for public transport vehicle manufacturers.

In most cases, The fabric, in this case the seat carpet, is made of a wool and nylon blendwhich offers an ideal combination of comfort, resistance and durability.

The next time you get on a bus or train and you find seats whose designs seem a bit extravagant, remember that there is a logic behind that eccentricity, and that is to hide stains, as well as dirt.