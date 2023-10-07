That’s right, it seems that Super Mario You’re getting a cool new card for the Nintendo Switch eShop. We already have it available.

Super Mario

This is a card known for “Choose One” for R$ 299.00 (about €60). This card allows the recipient to choose one of three listed games to download from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. There are stores that are already selling it and it includes these games:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Party Superstars

It should be noted that the recipient can only choose one, as its name indicates.

