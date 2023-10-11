PlayStation has finally confirmed what until now was an open secret, and that is that the company has confirmed the launch of the new PS5, a model that reduces its dimensions considerably thanks to the evolution of its components and the incorporation of a new removable optical drive which will be optional to lower the price of the console.

All PS5 will be digital

That’s how it is. Technically, all PS5 consoles sold starting in November will be digital, since, although there are models that include the optical drive, they can all be removed so that they adopt the symmetrical design of the model that comes without a disc by default. . It is a measure that will help the company reduce manufacturing costs and further simplify the production chain.

But if there is something truly interesting, it is that the console will be a 30% less bulkyreducing weight by 18% and 24% compared to the normal and digital models of the current version.

The design now offers casings made up of 4 removable fins, where the upper two have a glossy finish and the lower ones are matte. It will be the lower right one (if we look at the console from the front) that is most commonly removed, since it will be there where we can connect the new Blu-Ray optical drivewhat It will be sold separately with a price of 119.99 euros.

Notable size difference

As we can see in the images we have prepared, the difference in size of both consoles is notable. The original PS5 has a fairly impressive size that is difficult to place in the living rooms of some homes, so this design will be very well received by many users.

It remains to be seen what the energy efficiency and level of dissipation will be, since this new C Chassis (if we can call it that anymore), it will obviously have a new design of heatsinks and internal cooling that should give new results.

According to official dimensions, the new model will have a height 35.8 centimeterswhile the current version that we have in stores measures 39 centimeters.

In Europe we will have to wait

Unfortunately this new version of the console will arrive first in the United States in November, and the brand talks about “next months” when giving details of the launch in the rest of the countries of the world. This makes us doubt if we will see the new console arrive on time for the Christmas period, so we will have to wait for official news from the brand to clear up our doubts.

Prices

The model with integrated Blu-ray drive will be priced at 549,99 euroswhile the discless digital edition will drop to 449,99 euros. This means that if you decide to buy the Blu-ray drive later you will be paying 20 euros more, something that seems more than reasonable to us.

The consoles will also be accompanied by the launch of a new vertical support whose price will be 29.99 euros, since it will also be sold separately.