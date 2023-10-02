Every start of the month is a new opportunity to start new projects, searches and reconciliations. But, at the end of the year the transitions intensify, since There is an energetic change due to the change of season. Especially, Autumn represents a period of change and transformationbecause it is the moment when the energy invites introspection.

Autumn becomes a way to close cycles, and prepare to receive the new things that will come to us. During this period each sign will experience different experiences that will make them evolve and welcome the new year with cleaner energy.; but there will also be those who receive him with the good that he has cultivated and that has come to him.

Especially Virgo must pay attention to this cycle of transformation, as they must settle their emotions to receive the best that this season will bring..

According to expert astrologers, people born under the sign of Virgo tend to be perfectionists because they seek excellence in everything they do, they are usually detail-oriented and meticulous in their work and daily life. And this month will be quite prosperous for Virgos, especially in the economic sphere, as good financial streaks will come.

A key event is the entrance of Venus: During this stage you will receive unexpected income in a greater amount than usual. And in terms of love the same thing will happen, although Neptune (the Virgo love planet) is still retrograde, indicating the importance of allowing things to move at their own pace and although its movement may cause delays, it does not prevent something good from happening. awaits you

This month is full of optimal conditions to share meaningful moments with the person you love, especially October 22 since your love aspirations will find fulfillment at this stage.

