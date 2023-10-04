loading…

Storm-Z is known as an elite force that dares to die on the battlefield. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian soldiers found to be drinking alcohol were severely reprimanded and sent to penal battalions where they would most likely die.

These units, consisting of soldiers who broke the rules, were sent into fierce battles as cannon fodder with little chance of survival. Reuters said the unit was known as the Storm-Z battalion.

At least five of their teams were found fighting in the east and south of the country this summer. The battalions have been in existence since April this year, but the Reuters investigation – published on Tuesday – is the first in-depth investigation into how they function and what kind of people they recruit.

Reuters interviewed 13 people as part of the investigation, five of whom were Storm Z fighters. Each battalion consists of about 100 to 150 people and is usually assigned to regular army units.

Also Read: US Will Send Thousands of Weapons and Ammunition Confiscated from Iran to Ukraine

Reuters found that soldiers were sent to Storm Z for being drunk on duty, using drugs, or for refusing to carry out orders.

“If the commanders catch someone smelling of alcohol, they immediately send that person to the Storm squad,” said a regular Russian soldier, who did not want to be named.

The soldier said he disobeyed orders by providing medical treatment to a group of Storm-Z fighters injured during fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

“Storm-Z fighters, they’re just meat,” he told Reuters, adding that officers generally considered fighters to be of lower value than regular troops.

The battalion also invited prisoners to fight for them in exchange for pardon. It was an approach previously used by the Wagner Group.