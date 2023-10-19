These are the scariest scene ever created and the scariest movie, and you may have already seen them and they are ideal for Halloween.

Halloween is approaching and with this the desire to immerse yourself in the genre of terrorwhether participating in events or also watching filmsand if you want to know which are the scariest movies of all time we have the answer below.

A study has found which are the scariest horror movies, and for this they have placed heart rate monitors on participants while they watched these movies, which allowed them to know which scenes are the most terrifying ever created and which movies manage to make them the scariest. .

As an appetizer, we will tell you that the most terrifying scene ever created is shown in Insidiouswhile the horror movie that aroused the most fear in the participants was Sinister.

This study is part of the Science of Scare Project that has compiled the scariest movies of recent years.

To do this, they had 250 participants equipped with heart rate monitors that monitored vital responses during each movie.

The experiment had scores on both heart rate and heart rate variation. The former measures beats per minute while the latter calculates beats in milliseconds.

“The smaller the heart rate variation, the more stressed our audience members became, a good indicator of fear and dread,” they say.

So using these measurements, they discovered that Sinister was the scariest horror movie of all time with a score of 96/100.

The film follows a depressed crime writer who has decided to write about the unsolved murder of a seemingly normal family.

Besides Insidious It took the scariest scene of all time and we won’t tell you what it is so that when you see the movie you reach the greatest peak of fear, although you may not be able to sleep that night.