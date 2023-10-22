Recently, Pluto TV published a new promotional campaign in which it reaffirmed the importance of offering content that truly interests users. Simultaneously, attacked Netflix and the use of algorithms that recommend content to watch. The battle between FAST and streaming channels is on.

We get tired of deciding

One of the problems that are causing streaming platforms to go into crisis is that they do not connect with the authentic daily life of users. Our experience with Netflix, Disney+ or HBO Max, to name just a few examples, is divided into two types of cases. The first of them occurs when we are 100% clear about what we want to see. For example: Loki has been released and we head to Disney+ to watch the first episode. Or they have put a movie on Netflix that we have been waiting for for months and that we want to see as soon as possible.

The second case is when we don’t know what to see. There are certain days or times when your watchlist is of no use to you. You know you have 20 movies pending to watch, but your body is not asking you for that. Your mind is more scattered and you don’t want to have to spend hours browsing Netflix’s disastrous categories (it takes years and they don’t feel like providing a way to explore their entire catalog). Because in those cases, you’ll most likely spend 20 minutes on Netflix, skip to Disney+, and end up returning to Netflix with a bad feeling in your body. After all, you are wasting your time without seeing anything and without doing other things.

Free online TV is the solution

In the first of the cases that we have mentioned, streaming has no rival. It is still the best to see premieres and quality productions. But in the second, free online television becomes the ideal solution. The FAST channels that are expanding so quickly through platforms like Pluto TV provide you with what you need.

Because what you do is zap, a little, and leave one of the channels in which you have something that moderately fits with the type of idea you had in your head. You don’t even look at what they’ll throw in next., because you will know that there will be something more and that you will not have to continue complicating yourself to continue watching TV. What we do is free ourselves from the pressure of streaming, throw away the thinking of “what can I watch” and relax a little.

At the same time, these television platforms take us to a moment in the past that we already remember with a certain nostalgia. The television is still there, but we don’t tend to turn it on much. The DTT channels are not as interesting as in the past and the content they support has become totally disconnected from our interests. In contrast to this, FAST channel platforms are choosing to a more traditional point of view, more classic, more like what we remember. We have horror channels, comedy channels, action channels, music channels, sports channels, animation channels… and there are also reality television and other spaces that may not interest you, but they are there, on their own channels, so you don’t need to access them. them if you don’t want to.

But free online television has another significant advantage that you should take into account: being able to watch series or movies without suffering anxiety. This is also in line with what we did with classic television at the time. You turned on the device, turned on a channel and started watching the series that was broadcast. It didn’t matter what episode it was, if you were interested in the series, you watched it. The same goes for FAST channel platforms. Do you tune into an animation channel and they are showing South Park? No matter what chapter it is, you leave it on, possibly while you’re off to other things.

It is a television that accompanies and entertains you, but without absorbing as much as streaming services do. At some point you will end up closing the application you were using without having any regrets and without thinking about continuing to watch the episode later. That is also quality of life.

Netflix has seen the wolf’s ears and understands the situation well, this being the reason why, a few months ago, it has begun to introduce classic comedy series from Spanish television into its catalogue. No one lives here, Seven lives, Pharmacy on duty, Family doctor… are some of the productions with which they provide an alternative to the FAST channels within the same philosophy. When you don’t know what to watch, you simply press Play on one of these series, and you solve the problem. But it is still not as convenient as having a channel where the chapters circulate. We still have the feeling of being chained to reproduction.