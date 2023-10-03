Have you ever wondered how polluting celebrities’ private jets can be? This website has all the information you need and has made a ranking of shame.

In a world increasingly aware of environmental problems and greenhouse gas emissions, a new list is born with the aim of highlighting some celebrities, shedding light on the carbon footprints of the richest and most powerful on the planet.

Named Celebrity Flight, This classification publicly exposes CO2 emissions resulting from private jet flights and long-haul travel of some of the most prominent personalities in the world such as Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk or Bill Gates.

“Welcome to Celebrity Flight, where you will find a trusted resource to discover the environmental impact of celebrity private jet flights. The goal is to raise awareness about the high CO2 emissions associated with these extravagant trips and shed light on their environmental consequences,” they explain in the web.

Knowing this, you are surely curious to know who holds the number one position of the celebrities who emit the most CO2 emissions with their luxurious private flights.

celebrityflight

Top 5 celebrities who produce the most emissions with their private flights

At the top of this controversial list is Kim Kardashian, known for its presence on social networks and its influence today. According to Celebrity Flight data, Kardashian has emitted a staggering total of 1,069 tons of CO2 over a total of 168 trips.

Surprisingly, some of these flights are so short that they raise considerable doubts about their necessity, such as a trip between two points in Los Angeles, which generated 0.3 tons of CO2.

celebrityflight

In second place in this unenviable ranking is Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and visionary behind SpaceX and Tesla. Musk, despite his commitment to sustainability and space exploration, He has traveled almost 600,000 kilometers by plane. This trip was made in almost 200 flights, generating a total of 1,021 tons of CO2.

Third place on the list is occupied by the artist Jay-Z, closely followed by Melinda Gates in fourth place and billionaire Jeff Bezos in fifth place.

celebrityflight

Celebrity Flights follows in the footsteps of Jack Sweeney: An act of responsibility or a direct attack on the privacy of celebrities?

With this entire page, Celebrity Flight seeks to raise awareness about polluting emissions, and to achieve this, it provides a wide range of data on the CO₂ emissions of each celebrity on the list.

Each profile includes detailed information on the shortest flights, longest journeys and emissions equivalencies. In addition, details are provided about the most recent flights for each of them, as you can see in the image above.

Celebrity Flights

The question that arises is: how is this information obtained? It appears much of the data comes from tracking celebrities’ private jets using specialized software.as publicly demonstrated by @ElonJet.

If you remember, this Twitter account – now

However, he returned shortly after with a new jet tracking account, @ElonJetNextDay, which goes by the name “ElonJet but delayed.” The account description suggests that Sweeney manually uploads information after 24 hours instead of sharing information about Elon Musk’s flight on the same day.

With all thisthe debate about privacy versus environmental responsibility also arises in this context. While it’s important that celebrities have the right to privacy in their personal lives, their public actions and influence on society can have a significant impact on environmental issues, and Celebrity Flight just wants to put that on the table.