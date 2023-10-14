Actress and model Catherine Wilson has again filed for divorce from her husband. Now the household of Catherine Wilson and Idham Masse is on the edge.

Catherine Wilson was sued for divorce after one year of marriage to the council member from South Sulawesi.

Idham Masse filed a divorce petition against Catherine Wilson at the South Jakarta Religious Court (PA) on October 9 2023.

“Yes, that’s right, so there is an incoming file containing Catherine bint Pieter Wilson who has been sued for divorce by her husband in the form of a divorce divorce petition,” said South Jakarta PA Public Relations Head, Taslimah, to the media crew in her office, Thursday (12/10/2023 ).

“What was submitted was only a request for divorce and divorce. Apart from that, there is nothing,” explained Taslimah.

Idham Masse himself submitted the divorce documents to the South Jakarta PA.

“The person who submitted (the divorce application) was her husband directly, the principal, not his attorney,” said Taslimah.

“The case has been submitted, so the summons of both parties have been processed. Both the applicant and the respondent. What is clear is that there has been an order to summon both parties,” he continued.

Problems That Lead to Divorce

According to Taslimah, problems in Catherine Wison and Idham Masse’s household caused the couple to divorce.

Idham Masse filed for divorce from Catherine Wilson.

“In order to file a lawsuit or a talak divorce case, there must be a legal basis, there is data on the parties, there is a chronology and legal events that occurred,” said Taslimah to the media crew in her office, Thursday (12/10/2023).

“The case is still in process. So what we explained earlier was that there was an incident that occurred during the marriage of both parties,” he continued.

However, Taslimah did not want to reveal what kind of problem she was referring to.

“Later, during the first trial, the two parties were summoned. During the trial they were reconciled and continued with mediation,” said Taslimah.

Idham Masse did not demand any assets or child custody in his divorce application.

“It’s just a divorce. Application for divorce permission. What is being submitted is just that. To divorce his wife,” explained Taslimah.

For information, Idham Masse married Catherine Wilson on October 1 2022 at a hotel in the Gatot Subroto area, South Jakarta.

Marriage to Idham Mase was Catherine Wilson’s second.

The artist who is familiarly called Keket was married to Achmad Muchlas Arofat in 2012 and lasted one year.

For a long time alone, Catherine then had a relationship with Idham Masse.

He first met Idham Masse in Makassar.

Idham Masse himself is a member of the Sidenreng Rappang (Sidrap) Regency DPRD, South Sulawesi.

Idham Masse is also known as a cadre of the Golongan Karya Party or Golkar.