When traveling by plane, you probably already know that you have to put your phone in airplane mode. But, that does not mean that you will be left without connection on your phone, or at least if you fly on one of the different airlines that offer Internet for their passengers. Among them, Vueling is one of the companies that has different plans to that you can have WiFibut it’s not free.

This company, like many others, has a series of WiFi packages so you can enjoy the Internet to send messages, enter social networks or even watch streaming platforms. Although, depending on what you want, the cost will be higher. The price may even vary depending on the duration of the flight. In any case, here you can find the Vueling WiFi rates.

Internet with Vueling

When flying with Vueling, if you need Internet you may be lucky enough to get on one of their planes that allows you to contract one of their WiFi rates so that you can have a connection on your smartphone. This way you can enjoy your trip by sending messages to your friends, keep an eye on social networks or even enjoy your favorite series on Netflix.

Los Vueling WiFi prices There are several. In principle there are three Internet packages with their respective prices. Although, the cost varies in its different packages, as is the case with its plan to browse and stream during your flight. And, depending on the duration of the trip, you will have to pay more or less if you want to have Internet throughout the flight.

Therefore, these are the rates What this airline offers for its passengers:

To send messages during the flight: Passengers can contract this Internet package to send messages. From 3.00 eurosstarts from this price since it depends on whether your flight lasts more than 1 hour, more than 2 hours, more than 5 hours, etc.

Browsing and streaming for 1 hour: for only 5,99 euros. This price is fixed, and all because the airline itself determines the duration. This way you can listen to music on Spotify, Amazon Music or watch your favorite movie on Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix…

Navigation and streaming throughout the flight: from 5.99 euros. Unlike the other rate, keep in mind that part of this price is for 1 hour. So the longer the plane ride, the more you will have to pay.

Before contracting one of the plans that do not have a fixed price, it is best that you consult it before paying anything. From their own website shop.vueling.com, once you are on the plane and choose the connection Vueling WiFiyou will be able to access this particular page from which you can select the package you want and the hours you want to pay to have one of these airline Internet plans.

The steps set by the airline to connect to your WiFi They are: activate airplane mode, enable WiFi and select the company’s airplane network, enter the website (which we have indicated previously), select the Internet rate and finalize the purchase.