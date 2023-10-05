Steve Jobs left his mark on every item Apple designed during his tenure. Would you approve of all the company’s current devices? There is one in particular that, even if he would have loved it, he probably wouldn’t use it.

If you’ve ever wondered if Steve Jobs, the genius behind Apple, would have used all of his own company’s products, the answer might surprise you. Despite being the brains behind many of the company’s innovative devices, There’s one Apple device that probably would never have graced Steve Jobs’ wrist: the Apple Watch.

Steve Jobs, although he was a master of innovation, had a very defined lifestyle and philosophy. He was known for his simple wardrobe and minimalism, but there was one peculiar feature in his daily life that might have made him reject the Apple Watch: he never wore watches.

The reason, according to his daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs in her autobiography, was that he did not want to feel tied down by time. A statement that, in its simplicity, encapsulates the essence of Steve Jobs himself. Living without restrictions, without constantly remembering the passage of time, was one of his maxims..

Today, Apple is preparing the launch of a new Apple Watch with a micro-LED display for 2025. A technology that promises to be thinner, more durable and with better brightness performance outdoors.

While this innovation is undoubtedly impressive, one wonders whether a device that constantly notifies us, reminds us of appointments, and keeps us tethered to the digital world would have been to Steve Jobs’ taste.

There is no denying that the Apple Watch is a technological marvel. However, Steve Jobs, who valued disconnection and the ability to be present in the momentI might or might not have seen it as a distraction rather than a tool.

Apple has always connected and made the lives of its users easier

This small detail, this reluctance to be constantly reminded of the inexorable passage of minutes and hours, is a window into the mind of a man who, although he was at the forefront of technology, deeply valued freedom and presence in the moment. .

Paradoxically, Steve Jobs’ vision for Apple It was always about creating products that enriched people’s lives, that were natural extensions of their being. While the Apple Watch serves this purpose for many, it’s an interesting reminder to consider how even the most visionary leaders have their own personal and eccentric preferences and philosophies.