OnePlus has unveiled a game changer in its catalog: the OnePlus Open. This new model, born under the motto “Open for Everything”, joins the trend of folding mobilesbut with the promise of doing it like OnePlus.

In Bombay, India, the setting chosen for this great reveal, Kinder Liu, President of OnePlus, shared enthusiastically: “it has an elegant, light and thin design, along with an imperceptible screen fold, unprecedented image performance, efficient software and first-class quality. Words that reveal the ambition behind this new device.

What is the OnePlus Open really like?

Design and Screen: The OnePlus Open is the company’s first foldable mobile phone. When it is deployed, we are faced with a large 7.82-inch screen with 2K resolution. But its true achievement lies in the detail: when opened, it is only 5.8 millimeters thick.

a device thinner than many current phones, but with double the screen. And if you are worried about its durability, OnePlus has implemented its Flexion hinge, made up of 69 components that promise to resist up to a million folds.

oneplus open

Performance: Inside, the OnePlus Open is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, backed by 16GB of RAM and a 4,805mAh battery. So, if you are one of those who have 10 applications open at the same time or you like to play the latest titles on the market, this mobile promises not to leave you hanging.

Camera: But what about the photos? OnePlus has collaborated with Hasselblad to offer a high-end camera system. The main sensor, courtesy of Sony, is the LYT-T808 with 48 megapixels. As you read these figures, visualize capturing the sunset on the beach, and being able to see every grain of sand and every shade of sky in your photo.

oneplus Open

Price and availability: Innovation comes with a price. The OnePlus Open will be sold in Europe at 1,899 euros starting October 26, although it can now be reserved. A price that, although high, is in line with the high range of the market and the features it offers.

As a culmination, OnePlus has closed a agreement with BMW for what your cell phone can act as your car key. So, if you see yourself getting out of your luxury car, unfolding your foldable phone, and capturing the moment with a high-end camera, maybe the OnePlus Open is for you.

OnePlus Open is a declaration of brand intentions, showing that they are ready to compete in the folding market, offering design, power and photographic quality. While we wait for the analysis, the new folding is considered a very serious bet.