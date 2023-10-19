The Super Mario Bros Wonder merchandising begins with the most anticipated product: the official Mario Elephant plush.

Mario’s new adventure has not gone on sale and we already have its first piece of official merchandising announced. Super Mario Bros Wonder you already have your first official plush of Super Mario Elephant. The most brutal version of the plumber will arrive in miniature in Japan beginning of 2024.

The Japanese toy brand San-ei Boeki has announced the launch of the Mario Elefante plush toy. This replica of Mario’s transformation has measurements of 26 centimeters high, 15 centimeters wide and 14 centimeters deep and it will cost 3300 yen (€21 approx.). As you can see in the following image, it is a totally faithful replica of the game design. And San-ei Boeki is the same company that makes most of the Pokémon plushies for sale at official Pokémon Centers.

Its release date in Japan is scheduled for January 2024 and, at the moment, there is no announcement of its launch in the West. It is also worth mentioning that the “(S)” that appears in the image indicates its size, and opens the possibility of other versions of different sizes. Will there be an XL-sized Elephant Mario plush?

Super Mario Bros Wonder goes on sale on Nintendo Switch this October 20, 2023. Very soon, the world will be able to discover all the wonders of the plumber’s new 2D adventure, although, if you are curious, you can read our analysis of Mario Bros Wonder to finish whetting your appetite.

Via