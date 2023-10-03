If you want to know how long you have to wait for the next generation of your favorite model, you can always apply the seven-year rule (copyright Autofans). That is how long on average a car model remains on the market before it needs to be replaced, so if you look at the launch date and add seven years, you will know when the next generation is coming. Take the current Suzuki Swift for example: it was launched at the end of 2016 and at the end of 2016 plus seven is… About now.

real hybrid?

That calculation appears to be correct once again, because Suzuki has just released a list of everything they are taking to the Japan Mobility Show later this month. There is one revelation in particular that catches our attention: that of the Swift Concept, so to speak, the harbinger for the next Suzuki Swift. To make sure we don’t miss it, the Japanese put a photo next to it and that leaves little to the imagination. We see a design that clearly builds on the current Swift, although we are not yet completely sure whether it does so in a good way. For example, the classy rear door handles incorporated into the C-pillar have made way for standard ones, the grille looks visually even smaller and the whole thing seems to be on roller skate-sized wheels…

Well, this is not a successor to the Swift Sport, but clearly a standard version of the B-segment hatchback. In fact, on the side wings we see a logo that is very reminiscent of the ‘Hybrid’ badge that Suzuki currently puts on its hybrids. There is a good chance that the next Swift will receive the real hybrid drivetrain of, say, the Vitara and the S-Cross for the first time, because the current Swift Hybrid is secretly just a petrol version with some mild hybrid support. We’ll learn all about it on October 26, when the Japan Mobility Show starts.