After Avengers: Endgame (2019) there were plans for a new Marvel trinity in the MCU to replace Iron Man, Captain America and Thor.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has undergone a significant change with the departure of iconic characters like Iron Man and Captain America. After years of leadership in the franchise, the actors who played these heroes, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans decided to leave their roles behind. While Chris Hemsworth continues with Thor, although there was a moment when other characters were thought of so that they could take the baton in terms of importance. But… Who could replace them as the new Marvel trinity?

The book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios” by author Joanna Robinson sheds light on Marvel’s plans for the next generation of heroes. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, was always aware that the departure of the original actors was inevitable and he had already outlined a plan. According to the book, three specific actors/characters were intended to take the place of the original leaders as Marvel’s new trinity: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Capitana Marvel (Brie Larson) y Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Black Panther, Capitana Marvel y Spider-Man

In the book we can read:

“Chadwick Boseman told me the story of how on the set of Avengers: Endgame, he, Brie Larson and Tom Holland sat down and talked about how they were the future of Marvel and how exciting it was for them. Then you look at the breakup of the Sony/Marvel deal on Spider-Man, you look at the death of Chad Boseman, and you see that Brie Larson wasn’t a good fit or she was just, you know, damaged by a toxic fandom. So a lot of factors came into play that kind of brought down Marvel’s new trinity plan.”

The MCU is full of incredible characters and there could be other candidates to lead the Avengers, but Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man may have been the right decision, since they have tried to give more importance to Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) and it hasn’t worked. Furthermore, we don’t know if the new Captain America played by Anthony Mackie will reach the level of Chris Evans and other characters like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) or Loki (Tom Hiddleston) may work better alone. So in the coming years, it’s virtually impossible for them to surpass the original Marvel trinity of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. Although, I also care about your opinion, which you can leave me in the comments.

