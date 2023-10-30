Bandai Namco shares a new 18-minute gameplay of Little Nightmares III, the new installment of the horror saga… now in the hands of Supermassive Games.

One of the most beloved horror sagas of recent years is back. Or, rather, it will return in 2024, after its continuity was left in limbo. We are talking about Little Nightmares, little nightmare adventures from Bandai Namco.

After the great Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares 2, two notable horror adventures, the Swedish developer Tarsier Studios was acquired by Embracer Group.

This made us think that Little Nightmares 3 would never exist. However, Bandai Namco made it clear that the IP (which they own) still had potential for the coming years.

No sooner said than done. Among all its studies, the Japanese company has commissioned the third part to Supermassive Gamesspecialists in the horror genre, after Until Dawn, The Quarry or The Dark Pictures Anthology games.

Little Nightmares 3, scheduled for release in 2024, has been seen in a new and extensive gameplay of 18 minuteswhich you can see above.

Little horror adventures: part 3

Tarsier Studios may no longer be at the helm of the series, but Supermassive Games has made sure to maintain everything that worked in the first two installments.

That is to say, Little Nightmares III will have some scares, but, above all, many puzzles and a very elaborate level design. And, of course, a cooperative mode essential to advance in many of its moments.

The protagonist couple, formed by Low y Aloneaims to escape from Nothingness, which is made up of different ”spirals” that take us to the most diverse nightmarish scenarios.

One of them is the Necropolishome of the fearsome Baby Monster, which we can see in the new gameplay. There is a little bit of everything: chases, combats, puzzles…

But, above all, the hallmark of Little Nightmares: artistic horror. That touch of ”story” that we like so much, both in the character designs and in the elements of the setting in question.

Cooperative gains a lot of weight in Little Nightmares III, and we can also enjoy it with a friend, either locally, online, or playing alone with the second character controlled by the AI.

Little Nightmares 3 is in development by Supermassive Games, and will be released sometime in 2024 (date TBD) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. If you’re looking to play a game this Halloween, we recommend the first two parts.