There is no entity more musical, traditional and innovative than Jalisco. It is the birthplace of mariachi, but also an important hotbed of musicians with orchestral training, relevant composers and contemporary figures of rock, pop, rap and regional Mexican music. Our Entity is diverse in its sound expressions and as such is recognized internationally.

In Mexico, when talking about music it is to recognize the work of important artists such as José Pablo Moncayo, Consuelo Velázquez, Blas Galindo, Pepe Guizar, La Orquesta Filarmónica de Jalisco (OFJ), Juan Pablo Contreras, Vicente Fernández, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Troker , Belanova, Paty Cantú, María León, C-Kan and recent viral figures like Peso Pluma. From the cultural to the commercial, the Jalisco soil is a reference and guarantee of quality.

To delve more into the musical greatness of Jalisco, speak in an interview for THE REPORTER Ernesto Cano Lomelí, teacher of the Music Department of the University Center of Art, Architecture and Design (CUAAD). “Everything that happens now is a reflection of what has been happening over time in terms of musical culture. We are a society that has a heritage of important traditional music, which is what is finally heard in other countries, the profile of Mexico is based on that artistic wealth.”

He points out that the contribution he has made Jalisco is very important with respect to the tradition of mariachi, syrup and son, “which are elements that identify the Mexican mestizaje and the folklore of this region.” However, in the commercial field, there is also a strong push, not all conventional but always capable of attracting attention.

And in the market all expressions add up and only time will tell which pieces will transcend the collective memory, as has already happened with the work of iconic artists who have left hymns for posterity such as “Bésame mucho” by Consuelo Velázquez or the “Huapango de Moncayo” by José Pablo Moncayo.

“It is important that we understand that on the one hand there is what musically identifies the Jalisco people from our folklore and on the other hand the formal and professional music with symphonic work with representatives such as Blas Galindo, José Pablo Moncayo and the masters of recent decades such as Emilio Hernández, Domingo Lobato, or more recent like Manuel Cerda. So, my perspective is that the most important thing for society is to take into account the art produced by our Jalisco creatives, which means the music that has that representativeness and not just consume music of a commercial nature that at a given moment becomes fashionable and then replaced by other products. But the music that is the essence and that is the profile of the identity of the people, that remains in the collective memory and is what finally identifies a musical culture before other nations.”

He also mentions that there is a very important ebullition that is taking place with an infinite number of creations of contemporary sounds with traditional ones. “The approach of groups of indigenous peoples is increasingly present, also using electronic elements and contemporary forms to finally, through their expressions and new music, transmit their worldview.”

The Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra. Classical music is well represented by the state ensemble. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

Key moments of Jalisco in music

The specialist shares that different social and cultural contexts have given Jalisco an important highlight. “At the end of the 19th century, the gendarmerie band, the State and other groups, went to competitions in the American Union against German, French and American bands, and won first places at that time when maestro Clemente Aguirre and then his successor “They ran that band.”

In the field of formal music, it confirms that another culminating moment occurred for the State with the creative work of Blas Galindo and José Pablo Moncayo, who have been representatives of formal music in New York, Brazil and Europe, “for example, ‘El Huapango de Moncayo’ basically all the repertoires of the world’s orchestras have it in their collection.” On the other hand, he says, there are musicians who have received scholarships to other countries to train as organ and piano concert players, “who have also strengthened musical education at the local level in schools and academies.”

Manna. The legendary band from Guadalajara has become a legend within the Latin American rock scene. SUN

Between rock and tradition

In the field of rock and independent music, Jalisco has also set the standard with important forums, festivals and artists.

The State cannot be understood contemporaneously speaking without the sound contributions of Maná, Cuca, Azul Violeta, Sussie 4, Hidden Faces, The Staff, The Revolution of Emiliano Zapata, Porter, The Stone Facade, Descartes to Kant, The Dose, Radaid and Dissident, among other groups, where musical festivals have also been a cornerstone to give them representation such as the extinct 212 massive concert.

“From the late 60s and throughout the 70s, the rock movement was strong and at one point it was called the capital of rock, more so than in Mexico City,” says specialist Ernesto Cano.

In the pop field there has also been an interesting phenomenon with bands like Belanova, Playa Limbo, Lú and solo projects like María León, Paty Cantú, Elán, Elis Paprika, Carlos Santana and Siddhartha. While in the ranchero genre, the greatest reference is Vicente Fernández and now his dynasty led by Alejandro Fernández and his sons Alex and América, but also Pedro Fernández who has developed a great career and at a more local level the names of performers such as Alejandra stand out. Orozco, Lety López, Dina Buendía, as well as Azucena from Jalisco, among others.

There is also an important Mexican regional movement that is becoming global and that has been promoted by figures like Peso Pluma, who combines the elements of the corrido with war sounds to offer a fresher and more irreverent proposal. But also in the history of the band, names such as Banda Cuisillos, Banda Maguey and Banda Machos, among others, have resonated, which in the 90s gave great identity and fervor to Jalisco.

“There are social and cultural contexts that are representative of the musical force that exists in Jalisco and its various genres. In the field of romantic music, for example, everything that is waltzes, marches, double steps and all the salon music that permeated from 1900 to 1950, also had a lot of impact in this region and great works were composed, there is a whole heritage of music written in that sense. And that documentation is just taking shape through research and the digitization of written works. So, it is a good amount of material that has yet to be studied about what was created around 50 years ago in Jalisco.”

Paty Cantu. The composer and performer has become one of the greatest exponents of pop at the national level. SUN

What challenges are there for the new generations?

When asking the specialist what are the challenges that the new generations of musicians face, he responds that young people who work in musical ensembles, whether mariachis, orchestras or groups, are seeking to improve their musical knowledge, their technique and their level of performers. as composers or arrangers.

“In the fundamental experience of the musician it is important to study and play at the same time. Most of the time, musicians come from popular social classes and we have to work in the field of performance in different genres to continue advancing”. But he also says that it is up to each student to know how far they want to take their improvement.

He reflects that Jalisco continues to be a great hotbed of talent, not only in the musical part, but in the different artistic disciplines, “there is a strong effervescence where there are increasingly people more prepared in theoretical and practical matters, generating creative work,” it is That is, not reversing what already exists, but generating unpublished and own content.

“Technology is now an important element where the performer relies to generate his harmonic, melodic and rhythmic tools to generate a more complete piece” with specific atmospheres that interest him in particular. “Jalisco has always been recognized for its musical taste, it is something historical in the genes of the Jalisco people, and all this is reflected in the expressions that the people of Guadalajara experience from the native, the sounds, the traditional music, the typical orchestras and the symphonic work, there is a lot to boast about,” notes maestro Ernesto Cano.

Thus, Jalisco music is in constant transformation and marks a watershed in the national culture with a lot of export quality, “it is not only about reproducing formulas, but about generating them and that is what I see in young people, who have the effervescence for creating new and creative proposals,” he concludes.