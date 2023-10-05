Colleague @nicolasr is not the only one who is excited about a Tesla Model S…

With the current petrol prices, you may think: you know what, I’ll leave my Saab and buy an EV. Then as a Jan Modaal you will quickly end up on a used car website, because such a Dacia Spring is a bit basic.

We asked ourselves which electric used cars are currently being offered the most and what is in greatest demand. Thanks to our friends at Marktplaats we can answer this question. We take a small dive into the supply and demand of electric used cars.

offer

Let’s start with the offer: which EVs are offered the most on Marktplaats? Based on the figures for the entire year so far, the most common electric used car is the… Volkswagen Golf. And that is not because the GTE was accidentally included, there is simply a lot of e-Golf on offer.

The majority are e-Golfs from after 2017 and that is also the version you want. This has a 300 km range instead of 190 km. These are still NEDC figures, but the difference is clear.

Volkswagen e-Golf from 2020, for sale on Marktplaats

After the e-Golf, the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S follow in the list of most commonly offered electric used cars. This isn’t surprising since these are all EVs that have been sold for a long time.

The complete top 10 with the most commonly offered electric used cars on Marktplaats is as follows:

Volkswagen e-Golf

Renault Zoe

Nissan Leaf

Tesla Model S

Hyundai Kona Electric

Tesla Model 3

Peugeot 208

BMW i3

Audi e-tron

Kia e-Niro

Ask

Also interesting is the question of what is currently most in demand. This cannot be determined directly from the statistics, but we do know which models are the most viewed. What seems? Teslas can count on the most attention. The Tesla Model S is at number 1, followed by the Model 3 at number 2. The Tesla Model

The Audi e-tron is also a model that is viewed a lot, because this car is number 3. This concerns purely the original e-tron, not the e-tron GT and the Q4 e-tron.

The complete top 10 with the most viewed electric used cars on Marktplaats looks like this:

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model 3

Audi e-tron

Volkswagen e-Golf

Tesla Model X

Renault Zoe

Nissan Leaf

BMW i3

Hyundai Kona Electric

Kia e-Niro

Of course, the number of views does not say everything, because there are also people who ‘look, watch and don’t buy’. But it does say something about which electric used cars are found interesting. So there are just a lot of people who are eyeing Teslas.

Header photo: a Tesla Model S, for sale on Marktplaats

This article This is the most sought-after electric used car on Marktplaats first appeared on Ruetir.